How environmental exposures before conception may impact fetal development

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 22:16 Hits: 3

A new report suggests older age and alcohol consumption in the year leading up to conception may have an impact by epigenetically altering a specific gene during development of human eggs, or oocytes. Although the study did not determine the ultimate physical effects of this change, it provides important insights into the intricate relationship between environmental exposures, genetic regulation and human development.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210317181629.htm