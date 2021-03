Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 17:21 Hits: 1

Millions of people are administered general anesthesia each year in the United States alone, but it's not always easy to tell whether they are actually unconscious. A small proportion of those patients regain some awareness during medical procedures, but a new study of the brain activity that represents consciousness could prevent that potential trauma.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210316132104.htm