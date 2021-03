Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 15:18 Hits: 1

A new study uncovers which cell types can be infected by SARS-CoV-2 due to their viral entry factors. The study also suggests that increased gene expression of these viral entry factors in some individuals partially explains the differences of COVID-19 severity reported in relation to age, gender and smoking status.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210317111807.htm