Double-duty catalyst generates hydrogen fuel while cleaning up wastewater

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 18:17 Hits: 4

Hydrogen is a pollution-free energy source when it's extracted from water using sunlight instead of fossil fuels. But current strategies for 'splitting' or breaking apart water molecules with catalysts and light require the introduction of chemical additives to expedite the process. Now, researchers have developed a catalyst that destroys medications and other compounds already present in wastewater to generate hydrogen fuel, getting rid of a contaminant while producing something useful.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210317141722.htm