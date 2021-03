Articles

Reps. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) and A. Donald McEachin (D-Va.) are asking President Biden to revoke a key permit for a major plastics plant in Louisiana, arguing that it will add significant amounts of pollution to an already overburdened area. ...

