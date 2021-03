Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 22:07 Hits: 7

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday asked a court to throw out a Trump administration rule that could prevent setting greenhouse gas limits on multiple polluting industries. The agency said in a court filing that under the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/543731-epa-asks-court-to-toss-trump-rule-that-could-prevent-emissions