Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Along submarine mountain ranges, the mid-ocean ridges, forces from the Earth's interior push tectonic plates apart, forming new ocean floor and thus moving continents about. However, many features of the processes summarized under the term plate tectonics are still unclear. New research assigns transform faults which offset mid-ocean ridges a completely new role in plate tectonics.

