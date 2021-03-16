Controlling sloshing motions in sea-based fish farming cages improves fish welfare

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Sea-based fish farming systems using net pens are hard on the environment and fish. A closed cage can improve fish welfare, but seawater must be continuously circulated through the cage. However, waves can cause the water to slosh inside the cage, creating violent motions and endangering the cage and fish. A study using a scale-model containment system shows why violent sloshing motions arise and how to minimize them.

