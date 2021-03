Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 17:21 Hits: 1

A new study has made a significant advance in the field of epigenetics by identifying how environmental information is transmitted by non-DNA molecules in the sperm. It is a discovery that advances scientific understanding of the heredity of paternal life experiences and potentially opens new avenues for studying disease transmission and prevention.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210316132129.htm