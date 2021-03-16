The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The potential economic impact of volcano alerts

A new study suggests that, when a Volcano Alert remains elevated at any level above 'normal' due to a period of volcanic unrest, it can cause a decline in the region's housing prices and other economic indicators. The authors argue that federal policymakers may need to account for the effects of prolonged volcanic unrest -- not just destructive eruptions -- in the provision of disaster relief funding.

