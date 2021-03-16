Catching electrons in action in an antiferromagnetic nanowire

Articles

The electron is one of the fundamental particles in nature we read about in school. Its behavior holds clues to new ways to store digital data. A new study explores alternative materials to improve capacity and shrink the size of digital data storage technologies. Specifically, the team found that chromium-doped nanowires with a germanium core and silicon shell can be an antiferromagnetic semiconductor.

