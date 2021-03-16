The bald truth: Altered cell divisions cause hair thinning

Articles

Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Researchers have identified a novel mechanism underlying hair thinning and loss during aging. By studying cell division of hair follicle stem cells in young and aged mice, the researchers found that young mice properly balance typical symmetric and asymmetric cell divisions to regenerate hair follicles. However, during aging, an atypical type of asymmetric cell division emerges, leading to hair loss. This study could help develop new approaches to regulate organ aging and aging-associated diseases.

