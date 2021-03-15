The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Of mice and men and their different tolerance to pathogens

Scientists have harnessed microfluidic organs-on-chip technology to model the different anatomical sections of the mouse intestine and their symbiosis with a complex living microbiome in vitro. In a comparative analysis of mouse and human microbiomes, the researchers were able to confirm the commensal bacterium Enterococcus faecium contributes to host tolerance to Salmonella typhimurium infection.

