Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 22:06 Hits: 6

Researchers published findings that blight leads to an increased abundance of disease-carrying mosquitoes. The researchers investigated the presence of several mosquito species in two adjacent but socio-economically contrasting neighborhoods in Baton Rouge: the historic Garden District, a high-income neighborhood, and the Old South neighborhood, a low-income area.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210315180614.htm