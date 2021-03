Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 15:01 Hits: 1

A recent study analyzed calls to U.S. poison centers for magnet exposures in children age 19 years and younger from 2008 through October 2019 to determine the impact of the CPSC rule and the subsequent lift of the ban.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210315110143.htm