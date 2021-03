Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 15 March 2021

A congressional watchdog is investigating reports that some recipients of a tax credit for “clean coal” production increased rather than cut pollution, Reuters first reported Monday.The multibillion-dollar subsidy has gone to numerous major...

