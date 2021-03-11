EPA selects Southwest Economic Solutions to receive $200,000 Brownfields Job Training Grant to Build a Skilled Environmental Workforce in Detroit, Michigan

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 05:00 Hits: 0

CHICAGO (March 11, 2021) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the selection of Southwest Economic Solutions to receive a $200,000 grant for a job training program in Detroit.

“Workforce development is an important part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to help advance economic opportunities and address environmental justice issues in underserved communities,” saidDeputy Assistant Administrator Carlton Waterhouse. “I congratulate Southwest Economic Solutions for being selected for an Environmental Workforce Development and Job Training grant this year and look forward to hearing about their great work and the impact it will have on your community.”

Part of EPA’s successful Environmental Workforce Development and Job Training program, this grant will provide funding to create a skilled workforce in Detroit where EPA brownfields assessment and cleanup activities are taking place. Rather than filling local jobs with contractors from distant cities, this program offers residents of communities historically affected by pollution, economic disinvestment, and contaminated brownfields properties an opportunity to gain the skills and certifications needed to secure local environmental work.

“This is an excellent opportunity to provide job training for the green jobs of today and tomorrow, while at the same time improving the environmental quality of life in Detroit,” said Southwest Economic Solutions executive director Hector Hernandez. “We’re excited to offer residents additional resources to learn new jobs skills that can not only transform their lives but also help revitalize our hometown.”

“Expanding skills training opportunities will not only lead to more good-paying job opportunities but strengthen our economy during this difficult time,” said Senator Gary Peters. “I am pleased that this grant will provide more Detroiters the opportunity to earn the skillsets needed to pursue new careers, help protect our environment and keep our state at the forefront of innovation.”

“I’m thrilled that Southwest Economic Solutions is receiving this $200,000 EWDJT grant from the EPA. They’ve done and continue to do incredible work for our community, including providing counseling, affordable housing, and economic opportunity,” said Rep. Brenda Lawrence.“During a time when many are struggling, this grant will help provide constituents in my community with the training and skills necessary to secure full-time employment and get back on their feet. As the Vice Chair of the Appropriations Committee, I’ll continue to support grant funding like these that support the mission of Southwest Economic Solutions and other organizations in Michigan’s 14th Congressional District.”

Southwest Economic Solutions will use this grant to enroll 50 residents from the city of Detroit in training for HAZMAT, commercial driver’s licenses, forklift and machine operations associated with the transportation of hazardous waste.

Individuals completing a job training program funded by EPA typically graduate with a variety of certifications that improve their marketability and help ensure that employment opportunities are not just temporary contractual work, but long-term careers.

Since 1998, the Agency’s EWDJT Program has awarded more than 335 grants. With these grants, 18,541 individuals have been trained and 13,751 have been placed in careers related to land remediation and environmental health and safety, with an average hourly wage of over $14.

The organizations selected for funding today plan to train approximately 900 individuals with many of the graduates moving into environmental jobs in their communities. In addition, sixty percent of these organizations plan to serve our country’s veterans.

For more information on the selected Brownfields EWDJT grant recipients, including past grantees, please visit: https://cfpub.epa.gov/bf_factsheets/index.cfm?grant_type_id=1003&grant_announcement_year=2018https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/environmental-workforce-development-and-job-training-ewdjt-grants

For more information on this, and other types of Brownfields grants, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/environmental-workforce-development-and-job-training-ewdjt-grants

###