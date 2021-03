Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 20:46 Hits: 4

The National Park Service (NPS) has denied a request from the state of South Dakota to hold a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate the Fourth of July this year. NPS Regional Director Herbert Frost wrote in a letter to the head of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/542984-national-park-service-rejects-4th-of-july-fireworks-at-mount