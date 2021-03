Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021

Geologists have long thought tectonic plates move because they are pulled by the weight of their sinking portions and that an underlying, hot, softer layer called asthenosphere serves as a passive lubricant. But a team of geologists at has found that layer is actually flowing vigorously, moving fast enough to drive plate motions.

