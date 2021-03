Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 14:58 Hits: 2

A new study found that DNA from tissue samples can be used to accurately predict the age of bats in the wild. The study also showed age-related changes to the DNA of long-lived species are different from those in short-lived species, especially in regions of the genome near genes associated with cancer and immunity. This work provides new insight into causes of age-related declines.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210312095814.htm