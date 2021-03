Articles

Energy-efficient light-emitting diodes (LEDs) have been used in our everyday life for many decades. But the quest for better LEDs, offering both lower costs and brighter colors, has recently drawn scientists to a material called perovskite. A recent project has now developed a 2D perovskite material for the most efficient LEDs.

