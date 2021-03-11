'One step closer to unlocking mysteries of the bio/nano interface'

Articles

An interdisciplinary research team has unraveled how functional biomaterials rely upon an interfacial protein layer to transmit signals to living cells concerning their adhesion, proliferation and overall development. According to a recent article the nanoscale features and properties of an underlying substrate do not impact the biological response of cells directly. However, these properties indirectly influence cell behavior through their control over adsorbed proteins.

