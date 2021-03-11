The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Making green energy the default choice can help tackle climate change, study finds

Researchers studying the Swiss energy market have found that making green energy the default option for consumers leads to an enduring shift to renewables and thus has the potential to cut CO2 emissions by millions of tons. The study investigated the effect of changes in the Swiss energy market that presented energy from renewable sources as the standard option for consumers - the 'green default.'

