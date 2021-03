Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 19:21 Hits: 2

How do you turn 'dumb' headphones into smart ones? Engineers have invented a cheap and easy way by transforming headphones into sensors that can be plugged into smartphones, identify their users, monitor their heart rates and perform other services. Their invention, called HeadFi, is based on a small plug-in headphone adapter that turns a regular headphone into a sensing device.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210311142122.htm