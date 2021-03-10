The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Extracting information from ancient teeth

There's a surprising amount of information stored in the hardened plaque, or calculus, between teeth. And if that calculus belongs to the remains of a person who lived in ancient times, the information could reveal new insights about the past. But the tiny samples can be difficult to work with. Now, scientists apply a new method to this analysis, finding more proteins than traditional approaches.

