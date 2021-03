Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 17:25 Hits: 3

Scientists have developed a see-through glass display with a high white light contrast ratio that smoothly transitions between a broad spectrum of colors when electrically charged. The technology overcomes limitations of existing electrochromic devices by harnessing interactions between metal ions and ligands, opening the door for numerous future applications.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210310122549.htm