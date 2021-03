Articles

Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021

The Biden administration is siding with a pipeline company in a dispute over whether it can seize land from the state of New Jersey in order to complete construction. The Supreme Court agreed to hear the case last month after a lower court...

