Finding key to low-cost, fast production of solid-state batteries for EVs

The electric vehicle market's biggest hurdles today are improving and cost reducing battery technology. A new fabrication technique could allow solid-state automotive lithium-ion batteries to adopt nonflammable ceramic electrolytes using the same production processes as in batteries made with conventional liquid electrolytes. These conventional Li-ion manufacturing tools are driving better fabrication options to enable battery makers to produce lighter, safer, and more energy-dense batteries.

