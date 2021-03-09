The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Engineers propose solar-powered lunar ark as 'modern global insurance policy'

Researchers are taking scientific inspiration from an unlikely source: the biblical tale of Noah's Ark. Rather than two of every animal, however, his solar-powered ark on the moon would store cryogenically frozen seed, spore, sperm and egg samples from 6.7 million Earth species. The proposed structure would be built within the moon's enormous, underground lava tubes, which have been untouched for billions of years.

