Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021

Each spring in the North Sea, tiny algae grow in large numbers and release loads of sugar into the water - a feast for bacteria. Scientists have now investigated the order of the bacterial menu: first the easy-to-digest yummy pieces, then the chewy stuff. This insight was only possible by investigating special bacterial proteins that could be key for understanding marine carbon cycling.

