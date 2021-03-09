The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Breaking the warp barrier for faster-than-light travel

If travel to distant stars within an individual's lifetime is going to be possible, a means of faster-than-light propulsion will have to be found. To date, even recent research about faster-than-light transport would require vast amounts of hypothetical particles and states of matter that have 'exotic' physical properties. New research gets around this problem by constructing a new class of hyper-fast 'solitons.'

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210309132548.htm

