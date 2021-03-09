Rare mutations may have big impact on schizophrenia pathology

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021

Researchers have long searched for genetic influences in schizophrenia, a neurodevelopmental disorder that disrupts brain activity producing hallucinations, delusions, and other cognitive disturbances. However the disease's genetic mutations have been identified in only a small fraction -- fewer than a quarter -- of sequenced patients. A new study now shows that 'somatic' gene mutations in brain cells could account for some of the disease neuropathology.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210309132606.htm