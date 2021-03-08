Cheap, nontoxic carbon nanodots poised to be quantum dots of the future

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 20:24 Hits: 1

Tiny fluorescent semiconductor dots, called quantum dots, are useful in a variety of health and electronic technologies but are made of toxic, expensive metals. Nontoxic and economic carbon-based dots are easy to produce, but they emit less light. A new study that uses ultrafast nanometric imaging found good and bad emitters among populations of carbon dots. This observation suggests that by selecting only super-emitters, carbon nanodots can be purified to replace toxic metal quantum dots in many applications, the researchers said.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210308152456.htm