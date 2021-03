Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 20:25 Hits: 1

When a coastline undergoes massive erosion, like a hurricane flattening a beach and its nearby environments, it has to rebuild itself - relying on the resilience of its natural coastal structures to begin piecing itself back together in a way that will allow it to survive the next large phenomena that comes its way.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210308152530.htm