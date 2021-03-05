Eight ways chemical pollutants harm the body

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 05 March 2021

A new review of existing evidence proposes eight hallmarks of environmental exposures that chart the biological pathways through which pollutants contribute to disease: oxidative stress and inflammation, genomic alterations and mutations, epigenetic alterations, mitochondrial dysfunction, endocrine disruption, altered intercellular communication, altered microbiome communities, and impaired nervous system function.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210305123815.htm