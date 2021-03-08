The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Insights on how night shift work increases cancer risk

Category: Environment Hits: 4

A recent study offers new clues as to why night shift workers are at increased risk of developing certain types of cancer compared to those who work regular daytime hours. Findings suggest that night shifts disrupt natural 24-hour rhythms in the activity of certain cancer-related genes, making night shift workers more vulnerable to DNA damage while also causing the body's DNA repair mechanisms to be mistimed to deal with that damage.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210308091744.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version