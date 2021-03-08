The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

90% of young women report using a filter or editing their photos before posting

Ninety per cent of women report using a filter or editing their photos before posting to even out their skin tone, reshape their jaw or nose, shave off weight, brighten or bronze their skin or whiten their teeth. Young women in the study also described regularly seeing advertisements or push notifications for cosmetic procedures -- particularly for teeth whitening, lip fillers, and surgery to enhance face and body features.

