Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 16:19 Hits: 3

Deep learning is a potential tool for scientists to glean more detail from low-resolution images in microscopy, but it's often difficult to gather enough baseline data to train computers in the process. Now, a new method developed could make the technology more accessible -- by taking high-resolution images, and artificially degrading them.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210308111913.htm