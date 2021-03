Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 16:19 Hits: 3

The public doesn't need to know how Artificial Intelligence works to trust it. They just need to know that someone with the necessary skillset is examining AI and has the authority to mete out sanctions if it causes or is likely to cause harm.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210308111940.htm