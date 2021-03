Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 15:34 Hits: 10

The Biden administration will propose a new rule taking aim at its predecessor's rollback of protections for migratory birds, an Interior Department spokesperson said Monday.After a one-month delay, the Trump administration rule, which removed...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/542089-biden-administration-to-propose-revocation-of-trump-bird-rule-in