Tiny computers reveal how wild bats hunt so efficiently

An international research team has experienced the world of wild bats to experience through echoes recorded on-board the bats by 3-gram computers. The tiny computers also recorded the echolocation calls and the movement of each bat in three dimensions. With surprising results: The bats control the strength of their returning echoes by calling louder or weaker - and when hunting, they merely whisper to focus only on the prey and reduce the clutter from other echoes.

