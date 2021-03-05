The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

'Falling insect' season length impacts river ecosystems

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Insects that fall from the surrounding forest provide seasonal food for fish in streams. Researchers have shown that the lengthening of this period has a profound effect on stream food webs and ecosystem functions. These research results provide proof that changes in forest seasonality also affect the ecosystems of nearby rivers. This finding also highlights the importance of predicting the effects of climate change.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210305092414.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version