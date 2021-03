Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 16:34 Hits: 0

DNA sequencing of bacteria found in pigs and humans in rural eastern North Carolina, an area with concentrated industrial-scale pig-farming, suggests that multidrug-resistant Staphylococcus aureus strains are spreading between pigs, farmworkers, their families and community residents, and represents an emerging public health threat, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210305113455.htm