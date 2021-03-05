Uncovering hidden forever chemicals

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 05 March 2021

Researchers found large quantities of previously undetectable compounds from the family of chemicals known as PFAS in six watersheds on Cape Cod using a new method to quantify and identify PFAS compounds. Exposures to some PFAS, widely used for their ability to repel heat, water, and oil, are linked to a range of health risks including cancer, immune suppression, diabetes, and low infant birth weight.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210305133726.htm