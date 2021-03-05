Moms Make News: What the Texas Blackout Says About Us

Articles

Columba Sainz and Moms Clean Air Force staff and members make news throughout the country!

Our community of 1,280,817 (but who’s counting?) parents—mostly moms—reminds us every day that mothers are a force without equal. As we celebrate Women’s History Month this month, let’s salute all the women who protect our health through actions big and small. Women are leading the way against air pollution and climate change, whether we are advocating for diesel-free school buses or corporate climate risk disclosures, as we did recently. In the spirit of making history yourself, we invite you to make your voice heard by signing a petition here.

MSNBC INTERVIEWS OUR SENIOR ADVISOR

After President Biden’s first big speech on the global stage, in which he vowed to rebuild trust with European allies by working together on climate change, our senior advisor Heather McTeer Toney gave live commentary on MSNBC. When asked how she would take climate impacts down to a personal level and “sell” climate action to the American public, Heather said, “[W]e don’t have to look any further than what’s happening in Texas to see the complete failure to prepare those citizens for extreme weather…there is a consistent pattern of extreme weather events that we know are caused by climate change so it’s a matter of…pulling together and saying this is what needs to happen….especially in communities of color, where we have borne the brunt of climate pollution and climate change.”

WATCH HEATHER’S MSNBC SEGMENT HERE

ARIZONANS FOR CLEAN TRANSPORTATION

Univisioncovered a recent press conference on curbing climate pollution from cars at which our Phoenix organizer, Columba Sainz, urged Arizona Senators, Krysten Sinema and Mark Kelly, to support strong policies to clean up our cars. Columba also urged the Biden Administration to reinstate the U.S. Clean Car Standards, which she calls “one of the most effective administration policies available to combat climate change.” This is because the transportation sector is the largest source of climate-warming carbon dioxide pollution in the US—so reinstating them would benefit our climate, our health, our pocketbooks—and even our jobs.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE

CLIMATE LEADERSHIP IN WEST VIRGINIA



Writing in West Virginia’s Gazette Mail, our field organizer there, Leah Barbor, calls on Senator Manchin to support Michael Regan to lead the Environmental Protection Agency: “As a mother of two, it is so important for me to be able to place my trust in officials who actively seek to protect my children’s health and future. Michael Regan…has demonstrated his commitment to clean air, clean water and a stable climate, and he will uphold the integrity of the EPA based on the foundation of the best available science. I urge Manchin to support and confirm Michael Regan to be EPA administrator. And I invite all West Virginians to join me in requesting that Manchin take meaningful climate action and fulfill his obligation to his constituents by fighting for breathable air, drinkable water and a thriving environment for our future generations.”

WHAT THE TEXAS BLACKOUT SAYS ABOUT US

Our senior advisor Heather McTeer Toneywrites about the recent storm in Texas as a “climate crisis omen” in a new essay for Dame magazine, where she is a regular contributor. Heather rebuts the notion that renewables can be blamed for grid failure, as peddled by the fossil fuel industry and its supporters. Rather, the crux of the matter is that “Southern state leaders have spent the past 20 years denying the existence of climate science while protecting their donors and friends in the oil and gas industry” instead of confronting climate change responsibly, winterizing the grid, and investing in home weatherization. “All of the social, environmental, and infrastructure problems exposed in this winter storm make clear that energy inequity is real and must be addressed in a way that fills the holes created by systemic racism and lack of resources.”

AN EARTH SQUAD INSPIRES YOUNG READERS

One of our beloved writers, Alexandra Zissu, published her first children’s book this week. Earth Squad: 50 People Who Are Saving the Planet aims to empower readers age 8-12with profiles of amazing eco-warriors who have dedicated their lives to making our world a better place. Earth Squad is a perfect way to get kids interested in protecting the environment with the message that every one of us can make a difference, and, together as an Earth Squad, we can change the world.

SHOUT-OUTS

News radio station KYW in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania touts

The Tribune News Service joins other critics in favorably reviewing Heather McTeer Toney —as “something that will help us navigate a nerve-wracking future.”

—as “something that will help us navigate a nerve-wracking future.” To close out Black History Month last February, Reverb—a leader in greening concert events—gave a shout-out Heather McTeer Toney as one of several Black environmental leaders that “inform, inspire, and influence so much of our work.”

