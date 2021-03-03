EPA Announces Availability of Up to $6 Million in Environmental Justice Grants

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced the availability of up to $6 million in grant funding under the Environmental Justice Collaborative Problem-Solving (EJCPS) Cooperative Agreement Program and the Environmental Justice Small Grants (EJSG) Program .

"These grants are crucial to supporting vulnerable and overburdened communities who are disproportionately affected by environmental health risks," said Office of Environmental Justice Director Matthew Tejada. "With renewed leadership to address environmental justice under the Biden-Harris Administration, we are excited to support community efforts to address these historically challenging issues."

EPA will give special consideration to the following focus areas:

Addressing COVID-19 concerns faced by low-income communities and communities of color

Climate Change and Natural Disaster Resiliency outreach and planning

New applicants to either grant funding opportunity

Ports Initiative to assist people living and working near ports across the country

Small non-profits

The EJCPS Cooperative Agreement Program's total estimated grant funding is approximately $3,200,000. EPA anticipates awarding two cooperative agreements of $160,000 each within each of the 10 EPA Regions. To learn more about pre-application assistance calls and how to apply for funding, visit: https://www.epa.gov/environmental-justice/environmental-justice-collaborative-problem-solving-cooperative-agreement-0 .

The EJSG Program estimates approximately $2,800,000 will be awarded to approximately five applications per EPA region in amounts of up to $50,000 per award. This includes the EPA's Ports Initiative program which anticipates funding up to six additional projects to address clean air issues at coastal and inland ports or rail yards. To learn more about pre-application assistance calls and how to apply for funding, visit: https://www.epa.gov/environmentaljustice/environmental-justice-small-grants-program .

Applicants interested in either funding opportunity must submit grant proposal packages by May 7, 2021 to be considered for the available funding. Applicants should plan for projects to begin on October 1, 2021.

Interested applicants are also encouraged to participate in a pre-application assistance call or webinar on March 5, March 10, March 23, or April 7 (en español). More information is available at: https://www.epa.gov/environmentaljustice/environmental-justice-small-grants-program#Assistance .

For more information on EPA's environmental justice grants, funding, and technical assistance programs, visit: https://www.epa.gov/environmentaljustice .