Newly discovered millipede, Nannaria hokie, lives at Virginia Tech

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 18:35 Hits: 3

Hearing the words "new species discovered" may conjure images of deep caves, uncharted rainforests, or hidden oases in the desert. But the reality is that thousands of new species are discovered each year by enterprising scientists all over the world. Many of these new species do come from exotic locations, but more surprisingly, many come from just down the road, including the newest member of the Hokie Nation, the millipede Nannaria hokie. The newest Hokie -- which has about 60 more legs than the HokieBird ­ -- was discovered living under rocks by the Duck Pond behind the Grove on Virginia Tech's Blacksburg campus. Since then, the critter has been found at the area commonly referred to as stadium woods and in town in Blacksburg as well.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210304133505.htm