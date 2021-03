Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 19:53 Hits: 3

Researchers reconstructed the evolutionary history of cancer cells in two patients, tracing the timeline of the mutation that causes the disease to a cell of origin. In a 63-year-old patient, it occurred at around age 19; in a 34-year-old patient, at around age 9.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210304145335.htm