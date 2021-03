Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 21:11 Hits: 6

Volcanic eruptions, not natural variability, were the cause of an apparent 'Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation,' a purported cycle of warming thought to have occurred on a timescale of 40 to 60 years during the pre-industrial era, according to a team of climate scientists who looked at a large array of climate modeling experiments.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210304161117.htm