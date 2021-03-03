Accelerating gains in abdominal fat during menopause tied to heart disease risk

Category: Environment Hits: 0Women who experience an accelerated accumulation of abdominal fat during menopause are at greater risk of heart disease, even if their weight stays steady, according to a new analysis. The study -- based on a quarter century of data collected on hundreds of women -- indicates that measuring waist circumference during preventive health care appointments for midlife women could be a better early indicator of heart disease risk than weight or BMI.
